Hyderababd: Hyderabad customs officials on Sunday seized gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) located at Shamshabad.

The customs officials intercepted one female passenger arriving from Dubai by flight 6E 025, who tried to smuggle gold in form of paste by sticking it on her back using adhesive tape. Gold weighing total 268.400 grams valued at Rs. 13,73,403 was seized from the passenger.

A case is booked and investigation on.