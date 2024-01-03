Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 33.12 lakh seized at airport

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 3rd January 2024 6:08 pm IST
Gold seized at RGIA.

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad caught a passenger who arrived from Kuwait for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold into the country. The customs officials seized gold ornaments weighing 559 grams worth of Rs. 33.12 lakh.

The passenger was carrying 2 gold pieces by concealing in hair cream, 4 gold bangles coated with rhodium, small loose rhodium-coated gold rings concealed in 3 multi-colored bead chains, and a bracelet.

The gold was seized and an investigation was launched.

