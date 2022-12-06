Hyderabad: Govt provides midday meals, uniforms, books to students

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana is providing free lunches through its mid-day meals to all students of the Vijayanagar colony, Government High School.



The state aims to better the nutritional standing of school-aged children through the midday meal scheme, a school meal programme in Telangana, as per an official statement.



The students are very happy to have nutritious food and are thankful to the government for providing them with delicious meals.



The Physical Director of Vijayanagar colony, Government High School, Narsingh Rao said, “I have been working here for the past 5-6 years.



This is a co-educational school with a total of around 430 students. The Government provides mid-day meals for our students. They provide eggs every day.



They also give different curries every day. All the students are happy and eat well. I thank Chief Minister KCR for this.”

Narsingh Rao added that earlier fruits were also provided, but now it’s not being given. It would be great if those were also supplied. The students come with lots of love and study well.



The government also gives two pairs of uniforms and books for free. During the corona, many new students joined the school.



Shailaja, a student of Class 10 said, “We get mid-day meals every day. We like it very much. All the students eat the meals here together.



We like biryanis on Saturday, spinach and potato fry. Today we got tomato curry. We also get eggs every day. We always get good food. We enjoy the food. Some students get the food from home, but most of them eat mid-day meals.



The mid-day. I thank the Telangana Government for the mid-day meals.”

“We get the mid-day meals comprising of many vitamins. We also get eggs. The food is very good and we do not get tiffins from home.



We get Bhagara rice and dal rice on Saturdays. We get good food on weekdays too. I thank the Telangana Government,” said Shiva a student of class 10.



Aishwarya, a student of Class 8 says, “We get mid-day meals every day. The government provides us with different dishes each day. We get good food. We get vegetable rice on Saturday. All my friends and classmates eat here and we are very happy. I thank the Telangana Government for this.”