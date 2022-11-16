Hyderabad: Govt sanctions Rs 1571 crore for NIMS development

Hyderabad: Telangana government approved an administrative sanction of Rs. 1571 crore for the development of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta, on Wednesday.

The NIMS management has also been given permission to raise funds from banks or other financial institutions to cover the costs of the expansion project, as well as to work with SBI CAP (Capital Markets), the nodal agency for Telangana Superspecialty Hospital Corporation Limited (TSSHCL), on debt syndication for the project.

S A M Rizvi, Telangana’s Secretary of Health, issued a Government Order (GO Ms No 142) on November 15.

Health minister T Harish Rao said that the move is another big step towards ‘Arogya Telangana’.

“In an another big step towards #ArogyaTelangana, Govt sanctioned a ₹1,571 crores towards “NIMS expansion project”. Telangana Govt under visionary leadership of CM Shri KCR garu signifies peoples health is top priority and strengthening Healthcare is paramount,” he tweeted.

Recently on Tuesday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on formally inaugurated the academic session at the eight newly constructed government medical colleges spread over eight districts.