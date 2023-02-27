Hyderabad: Granules India Ltd gets ANDA approval

Hyderabad: Granules India Limited announced on Monday that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved it’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for losartan potassium tablets. This will take their tally to a total of 54 ANDA approvals from the US FDA.

Losartan potassium tablets are used for the treatment of hypertension in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, to lower blood pressure.

According to Medication-assisted treatment (MAT), the current annual U.S. market for losartan potassium tablets is approximately $336 million

“Granules India Limited has consistently achieved manufacturing success, set new standards of quality, and expanded its presence across the world,” a press release said.