Hyderabad: Green channel used to transport live heart in 14 mins

Hyderabad: A live organ was successfully transported from Malakpet to Jubilee Hills in 14 minutes on Wednesday with the help of the Hyderabad traffic police.

The traffic police facilitated the transport by organising a ‘green channel’ from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills at 10:27 am on Wednesday. The ambulance was allowed to reach its destination after travelling through 13.46 km route non-stop.

The efforts of Hyderabad traffic police in the transportation of live heart were applauded by the managements of Yashoda Hospital and KIMS Hospital.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, the traffic police has facilitated organ transport 17 times so far in 2022.