Hyderabad: The renovated Gulzar Houz has quickly fallen into disrepair, highlighting significant flaws in restoration efforts. Thousands of tourists visiting Hyderabad’s Charminar also see the nearby Gulzar Houz, a historical fountain built during the Nizam’s regime to beautify the area.

The fountain, once a symbol of beauty, fell into disrepair due to administrative neglect. For years, it served as a garbage dump despite its historical significance and original beauty. Gulzar Houz, located in the center of the old city’s Char Kaman, was reconstructed by the archaeology department with substandard materials, costing millions of rupees.

Neglecting historical buildings and monuments equates to forgetting one’s history. The reconstruction, intended to maintain historical significance, failed as the fountain’s tiles cracked and fell off within months.

Allegations suggest that special contractors benefited from secretive construction work, compromising the fountain’s quality. Tourists have shared videos of the deteriorating Gulzar Houz on social media, yet authorities remain unresponsive.

The government must take immediate action to restore the fountain’s glory. The Department of Archaeology, tasked with preserving historical monuments, has been criticized for its failure to maintain Gulzar Houz.