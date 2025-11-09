If Hyderabad has Irani chai and Osmania biscuits, Pune has its own sweet royalty, the Mastani. It’s not just a milkshake; it’s a dessert, a drink, and a local legend poured into one tall, creamy glass.

Pune’s food scene is a delicious mix from spicy misal pav to buttery bhakris, from vada pav stalls to cozy cafes. But when it comes to desserts, nothing represents the city better than the Mastani. Every Punekar has grown up sipping it on a summer evening, and no visit to the city is complete without one. Let’s know more about this drink.

What is Mastani?

Imagine a milkshake so thick it can hold a scoop (or two) of ice cream, sprinkled with crunchy nuts, colorful tutti-frutti, and sometimes even a cherry on top. It comes in many flavours but the most famous version of Mango Mastani is made with ripe mango pulp, chilled milk, vanilla ice cream, and lots of love.

It’s creamy, fruity, and cooling like drinking ice cream through a straw. Every sip feels luxurious, especially in the hot Pune summer.

How it got its name

The story behind the name is as interesting as the drink itself. Some say it’s named after Mastani, the graceful and beautiful lover of Peshwa Bajirao, a name that symbolizes elegance and indulgence. Others believe the name comes from the Hindi word mast, meaning awesome or fun. Either way, it fits perfectly. The drink truly is “mast” in every sense.

Where to find the best Mastani in Pune

1.Sujata Mastani – The Famous One

Location : Multiple locations

Price: Rs.100-Rs.120 per glass

Sujata Mastani has been serving this creamy treat for over 50 years and remains the top choice for Punekars. Their Mango Mastani is iconic, while flavors like chocolate, strawberry, and sitaphal (custard apple) are crowd favorites.

2. Gujar Cold Drink House – The Original Legend

Location : Budhwar Peth, Pune

Price : Rs.250

Believed to be the first place in Pune to introduce Mastani since 1923, Gujar Cold Drink House keeps the tradition alive with its thick, old-fashioned shakes and nostalgic charm. Here “Bajirao Mastani” flavour is popular.

3. Kasturi Mastani House – The Modern Favorite

Location : Karve Road, Kothrud

Price : Rs.150-Rs.250

A stylish, modern outlet serving royal dry fruit and chocolate Mastanis rich, picture-perfect, and perfect for Instagram.

Why Hyderabadis will love it

Hyderabad loves rich, flavorful treats from biryani to falooda and Irani chai. The Mastani fits right in! It’s creamy like dessert, refreshing like a shake, and indulgent enough for our sweet-loving city.

So the next time you visit Pune, skip the usual coffee and order a Mango Mastani instead. With every sip, you will taste the richness, the tradition, and the royal sweetness of Pune truly in every way.