Hyderabad: Hate speech cases against Raja Singh double since 2018

Hyderabad: Hate speech cases against BJP leader T Raja Singh, who is contesting from Goshamahal constituency again, almost doubled in the last five years.

In 2018, in the affidavit submitted to the election authorities Raja Singh claimed there were 43 criminal cases registered against him, including 38 hate speech cases in Hyderabad. In 2023, his affidavit states there are 75 cases registered against him and the chargesheets in most of the cases are yet to be filed.

In 2014, when Raja Singh contested for the first time on BJP ticket from Goshamahal and won, he had 19 cases booked against him.

As per the 2023 affidavit, there are cases registered against him for ‘hate speeches’ in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and different parts of Telangana. Six cases are registered against him in Maharashtra.

A few weeks ago, at a public meeting in Maharashtra, Raja Singh said he was not afraid of cases. “Let the police book 1,000 cases… I am not interested in politics,” Raja Singh said.

Most cases against him include charges of promoting enmity between different groups, voluntarily causing hurt, and deterring a public servant from discharging duty, etc.

Raja Singh, was suspended from the BJP party in August 2021 following his blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed. He was arrested and detained under PD Act by Telangana police. He was granted bail by the High Court two months later.

The BJP revoked his suspension last month and allotted him a ticket from Goshamahal constituency once again.