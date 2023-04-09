Hyderabad: Health camp for female journos concludes on Sunday

Hyderabad: A total of 511 women journalists were examined in the 10-day health camp which was organized at the Information Department headquarters Hyderabad in the city. The health camp which started on March 29 continued for 10 days.

It was jointly organized by the Departments of Health, Information and Public Relations following instructions of Minister K T Rama Rao. The government has started health camps with the intention of providing complete health to women journalists.

A total of 511 journalists including 205 accredited women journalists from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts and another 306 women journalists working in various press and news channels who have organization identification cards also utilized this opportunity in the master health check-up program.

The master health check-up includes a blood test (C.B.P), blood sugar, diabetic tests, lipid profile, thyroid, calcium, urine tests, vitamin B12, D3 etc. Diagnostic tests like ECG, X-ray, ultrasonography, mammogram, and Pap smear were done screening tests, medical officer examination, eye screening, dental tests, and gynaecology tests were done. The reports were submitted on the same day.

The health camp was conducted under the supervision of medical officers and officers of the I& PR Department. The women journalists who underwent the tests expressed their happiness about this program. The women journalists who underwent health check-up expressed their satisfaction that this camp has given a lot of support to the families of journalists, a press note said.