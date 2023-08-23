Hyderabad: Healthcare in Old City to get a fillip

Hyderabad: The health care facilities in the old city are all set to receive a major boost with the state government sanctioning Rs. 100 crore budget for the expansion of government hospitals.

With the budget, the hospitals at Barkas, Kamatipura, and Dabeerpura will be upgraded and bed stretches collectively are increased by 200. Further, the restoration and renovation of the heritage building of Government Nizamia Tibbi Medical College and Hospital is also planned.

On Wednesday AIMIM floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, along with Chandrasekhar Reddy, MD of the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC), and other officials, visited Nizamia Tibbi College, Kamatipura, and Barkas Hospitals. They were also accompanied by Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

An amount of Rs. 42 crores was sanctioned for the construction of a new 100-bed hospital building in Kamatipura. Akbaruddin Owaisi said that construction of a building, spanning G+6 floors on an area of 94,100 square feet and equipped with modern facilities, will be taken up.

The Telangana government has proposed converting Barkas UPHC into a 100-bed Area Hospital. An additional floor will be added to the existing building, with an estimated cost of Rs. 12.30 crores. Owaisi suggested constructing a new outpatient facility block in the adjacent open space of the education department.

Additionally, the state government sanctioned the construction of a new 50-bed hospital building within the premises of Dabeerpura UPHC.

For the repair and comprehensive renovation of Government Nizamia Tibbi College and Unani Hospital, the department has estimated the cost to be Rs. 33.70 crores.