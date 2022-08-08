Hyderabad: Heavy rains lash city on Sunday; More downpour expected today

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Sunday and normal life was disrupted. Waterlogging and traffic jams were also witnessed in many localities of the city.

In Hyderabad, Ramanthapur received the highest rainfall of 22.3 mm in the last 24 hours whereas, in the entire Telangana, Jammikunta in Karimnagar received the highest rainfall of 126 mm.

Other places that received heavy rainfall in Hyderabad are LB Nagar (20.3 mm) and Himayatnagar (19.8 mm).

IMD forecasts more rainfall in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, both India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad and the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that the city will receive rains today too.

As per IMD, Hyderabad will continue to receive rains till August 11, 2022. Other districts of Telangana will also receive light to extremely heavy rainfall, IMD forecasted.

TSDPS also forecasted that Hyderabad will receive light to moderate rains till August 11. Many places in the state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department forecasted.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the GHMC area will be in the range of 29-31 degrees Celsius and 21-23 degrees Celsius respectively.