Hyderabad: Heavy traffic at Nampally due to fire accident

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic has been reported at Nampally and surrounding areas after a fire broke out at a furniture shop on Saturday afternoon, January 24.

Affected areas include High Court backside gate, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, Afzal Gunj Law and Order Police Station, OGH Bus Stop, Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, MJ Market, Ajanta Gate, and Gandhi Bhavan (left turn via Ek Minar Road).

Police has asked people to plan their travels accordingly and to avoid the stretch if possible. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar asked public to postpone their visit to Numaish for the day to avoid inconvenience.

Due to a fire accident at a furniture shop in Nampally and the heavy flow of traffic, vehicular movement is currently slow from High Court Backside Gate, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, Afzal Gunj L&O Police Station, OGH Bus Stop, S.A. Bazar, Begum Bazar, MJ… — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) January 24, 2026

Additionally, heavy traffic has also been reported at Ayodhya Junction, PTI, Masab Tank, and NMDC towards PVNR Flyover.

Due to heavy traffic flow, vehicular movement is currently slow from Ayodhya Junction, PTI, Masab Tank, and NMDC towards PVNR Flyover.

Due to heavy traffic flow, vehicular movement is currently slow from Ayodhya Junction, PTI, Masab Tank, and NMDC towards PVNR Flyover.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and expect delays. — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) January 24, 2026

Fire at Nampally

A major fire broke out at a four-storey building in Nampally, with at least 2-3 people feared to be trapped inside. The fire reportedly originated from Batcha Furniture Shop, located on the ground floor and spread to two of the upper floors.

According to the fire control room, 17 fire tenders have been deployed at the scene. No casualties have been reported so far, however rescue teams faced difficulties getting to the victims due to heavy smoke.