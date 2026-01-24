Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out at Nampally, 6 feared trapped inside

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a furniture store in Nampally in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 24, with six persons feared to be trapped inside.

The fire occurred at Batcha Furniture Shop located on the ground floor of a four-storey building. The blaze was an accident, causing panic among residents.

Also Read Cyberabad Police rescues 337 children in a week

After being alerted, the fire officials rushed to the furniture shop and put out the blaze using four fire engines.

A major fire erupted at a furniture shop in Nampally, with rescue operations currently underway. A local resident said the blaze began about half an hour ago and there are people downstairs, though no official information is available yet. pic.twitter.com/0Olmamoe8c — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 24, 2026

Citing preliminary information, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig said six persons, including an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, and two children, are suspected to have been trapped inside.

Thick smoke engulfed the building, making it difficult for the rescue personnel to carry out the operation.

Flames emanating from the building caused concern among the people. Unconfirmed reports said that there were 10-15 fire engines at the spot.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also visited the site to supervise the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)