Hyderabad: Heavy traffic on these routes till 6pm on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an alert on Twitter for the public on possible traffic gridlocks at various road stretches in the city till 6 pm on Tuesday.

According to the city police, traffic congestion is expected at Jubilee Hills Check post areas including Film Nagar, Puri Jagannath Temple, Banjara Hills road number 12, Orissa Island, NTR Bhawan, KBR Park, and road number 45 junction.



The police hereby advised the commuters to avoid these road stretches and take alternative roads.