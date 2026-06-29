Hyderabad Heroes crowned Rugby Premier League champions

Hyderabad Heroes received the winner's prize of Rs 45 lakh, while Mumbai Dreamers claimed Rs 25 lakh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Hyderabad Heroes celebrate winning Rugby Premier League with fireworks and trophy in stadium.
Hyderabad Heroes with the Rugby Premier League title

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Heroes crowned champions of the Rugby Premier League with a commanding 41-17 win over Mumbai Dreamers at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Sunday, June 28.

The Dreamers dominated early possession but were unable to convert it into points as Hyderabad’s disciplined defence forced crucial turnovers.

The Heroes capitalised through swift counter-attacks, with Francisco Cosculluela’s steal setting up Taitaifono Tavita before Manuel Moreno won possession to create an easy finish for Shivam Shukla.

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Maurice Longbottom then added a drop goal to give Hyderabad complete control heading into the break.

The Heroes maintained their relentless tempo after half-time and their clinical finishing and defensive intensity ensured they closed out a commanding victory.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place after defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19.

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Hyderabad Heroes received the winner’s prize of Rs 45 lakh, while Mumbai Dreamers claimed Rs 25 lakh.

Bengaluru Bravehearts received a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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