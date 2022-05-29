Hyderabad: Hi-tech traffic signals to be operational from August 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Joint commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath on Saturday said that all the signals in the city will be converted to Hitech from August 1 to operate automatically.

Ranganath said that a total of 334 signals in the jurisdiction of three police commissionerates are being made high-tech. The work has been completed at 70 traffic Junctions and remaining work shall be completed by July 31. By August 1 these signals will work under a new intelligent system.

Ranganath said that through this hi-tech system it will be found out which route is having heavy traffic and how it can be decreased.

Hyderabad city police is working through an integrated traffic management system and ATCS. The ATCS (Adaptive Traffic Control System) is a solution that automatically adapts the timings of traffic lights based on real-time traffic conditions to optimize the flow of traffic.

Under this system, help is being taken from Google. Other companies like Ola, Uber and Rapids are also extending their help.

This Hitech signal system will be connected to the command and control room and it will be kept under watch through CCTV cameras constantly. If there is heavy traffic on a certain route, the signals there will be kept green for a longer time. However, the timing will not exceed more than 100 seconds.

Google Map will show in real time which road is having heavy traffic to enable the police to keep a watch on the flow of traffic.

Ranganathan said that by converting city signals into hi-tech, the flow of traffic will be made smooth.

According to the figures released by the transport department, the number of vehicles in GHMC limit is 71 lakh. Every year 2.5 lakh vehicles are being increased within city limits. The number of vehicles registered in the year 2020 was 65 lakh which has reached up to 71 lakhs out of which 47 lakhs are two-wheelers, 20 lakh are 4-wheelers while 5 lakhs are other types of vehicles.