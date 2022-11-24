Hyderabad: HIESET-2023 brochure for scholarship application launched

Hyderabad: The brochure of the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence Scholarship Eligibility Test (HIESET), 2023 was launched on Wednesday.



Telangana minority welfare advisor A K Khan, launched the brochure.



According to the guidelines, the registrations will commence on December 1 and the test will be conducted from January 1 to February 29, 2023.



HIESET enables students from underprivileged, poor, and rural backgrounds to receive free education including free education, and free boarding, to students at Hyderabad Institute of Excellence.



Ghiasuddin Babu Khan Charitable Trust (GBKCT) commenced HIE for the academic year 2013-14 with the induction of 117 students with the focus of picking up the poorest of the poor, mostly from semi-urban and also rural areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The upcoming batch of students would be selected through a series of tests and psychometric analyses purely on economic criteria and merit bases.



“HIE has completed a decade of top class post metric scholarship program and produced extraordinary results,” said Asif, the director of HIE, Asif.



GBKCT has committed to taking 125 students every year on pure scholarship. An annual scholarship is awarded to these students where approximately Rs 4 crore is spent every year, briefed the director.



“On Wednesday, GBKCT and HIE launched HIESET-23, a talent search programme, where over 10,000 students will be taking an ‘Online Qualifying Test’ to get admission into a 2-year intermediate course based on pure merit and as per the trust norms.,” he added.



