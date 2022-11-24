Telangana: 2173 minority students benefited from overseas scholarship scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana government introduced the Overseas scholarship scheme for students who want to pursue higher education in foreign universities in the year 2014 and till the current year, 4919 students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities were benefited under this scheme.

According to the details released by the government, a total amount of Rs 885.99 crore was released for the implementation of this scheme and students have benefited since the financial year 2014-15. Reports are being issued from time to time by the government in order to implement various government schemes.

Under the Overseas Scholarship Scheme, educational assistance of Rs 20 lakh is provided and the annual income limit of the parents of candidates has been increased to Rs 450,000 per annum. Beneficiaries include 935 of SC category, 208 of ST, 1603 of BC and 2173 minority candidates. Under the scheme, educational assistance is being provided to study post-graduation and Ph.D. in the countries like USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, South Korea and others.

Before the formation of Telangana, only 100 students were selected under this scheme and an aid of 5 lakh rupees was given, but after 2014, the educational assistance has been increased to 20 lakhs.

According to the government note, the CM Overseas Scheme was launched on 19 May 2015 with an amount of Rs 25 crore. This scheme was already implemented for SC students and it has been extended to minority students to give them the opportunity to study in foreign countries. Under the overseas scholarship scheme, 2173 students belonging to minority community were selected from 2015-16 to 2022 and Rs.395 crores were released to them.

Minority students are getting higher education in different countries under this scheme. For SC, ST students, an amount of 10 lakh rupees was provided earlier, which has been increased to 20 lakh rupees by the TRS government. The scheme provides 35% reservation for women.