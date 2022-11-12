Hyderabad: Hindu Sangathan Ekta Manch demands cancellation of Vir Das’ show

Hyderabad: A little-known Hindu organization “Hindu Sangathan Ekta Manch” approached the Hyderabad police and demanded the police intervene and stop the show of standup comedian Vir Das scheduled at Shilpaka Vedika on November 20.

The show ‘Vir Das Wanted Tour 2022’ is slated for November 20 (Sunday) evening at Shilpakala Vedika at Madhapur.

Vir Das is an Indian-American comedian, actor and musician. After beginning a career in standup comedy, Das moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Badmaash Company (2010) and worked in a few more movies.

Das has performed in approximately 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials. He has written comedic columns for Femina, Maxim, Exotica, DNA and Tehelka. In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the television series, Whiskey Cavalier.

Vinod Sanatani of Hindu Sangathan Ekta Manch alleged Vir Das in his show makes a mockery of women and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hurts the religious sentiments and feelings of a particular community too.

The Hindu Sangathan Ekta Manch compared him to Munawar Faruqui whose show at Shilpa Kalavedika in August created uproar in the city. Two days after his show, BJP Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh who earlier demanded cancellation of the show of Munawar Faruqui, made a video mocking Prophet Mohammed saying it was in response to the show of Munawar Faruqui. The police had arrested T Raja Singh after protests in the city. He was detained under PD Act at Central Prison Cherlapally until his release on Wednesday after High Court order.

In Bengaluru, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a Hindutva outfit, had filed a complaint with the Vyalikaval police station against the show following which the show scheduled on Thursday was cancelled.

The HJS, alleged that Vir Das of making derogatory statements against women and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a show held in Washington DC. A case was registered by the Mumbai and Delhi police as it was a serious offense under IPC previously against him.