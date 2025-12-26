Hyderabad’s historic Numaish set to open on January 1

Hyderabad: The 85th All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), more commonly known as ‘Numaish’, is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on January 1, 2026.

The Exhibition Society is extending an invitation to the Chief Minister to inaugurate the exhibition. Other Ministers will also be invited to the inaugural program.

1250 vendors selected

For the 85th AIIE, the society has selected 1250 vendors who will set up stalls during the 45-day-long exhibition showcasing handicrafts, electronic goods, readymade wear, home furnishings, footwear, jewellery, among other goods. Traders from across the country will participate in the 45-day fair.

Secretary of AIIE, BN Rajeshwar, said all arrangements have been made to make the Numaish grounds in Hyderabad a secure place for the visitors. Extensive checking will be conducted at the gates, and two batches of volunteers will take care of the security at the exhibition grounds alongside the local police.

Traders from different States, including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are setting up stalls.

Amusement section at Numaish in Hyderabad

The amusement section will have different joyrides, besides the decades-old daredevilry stunt show, ‘well of death’.

The 45-day annual fair started in 1938 at the Public Gardens. It was originally named Numaish Masnuaat-e-Mulki and was inaugurated by Mir Osman Ali Khan in Public Gardens.

The initiative came up through the discussions within the Economic Committee of the Osmania Graduates Association and received approval from the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad, Sir Akbar Hydari (grandfather of actress Aditi Rao Hydari), who sanctioned a modest initial capital of just Rs 2.50. There were just 50 stalls dedicated to promoting locally made products, and the fair lasted just 10 days.