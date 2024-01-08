Hyderabad: Hit-and-run case against ex-min Indrakaran Reddy’s nephew

Hyderabad: Former minister A Indrakaran Reddy’s nephew, Agraj Reddy, was booked by the Hyderabad police in a hit-and-run case after two people were grievously injured in an accident on Sunday, January 8.

Agraj, 26, was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, under the influence of alcohol, when his vehicle hit the bike-borne men at a U-turn outside Forum Mall, Kukatpally.

In the CCTV footage from the incident, the vehicle is seen hitting the bike and the passengers step down to check on them before the car speeds away.

Victims Banwarilal, 24, and Dhuruchand, 33, were returning home after watching a movie at the mall.

Banwarilal sustained facial injuries and a fracture in his left leg, and Dhuruchand suffered a severe head injury and is currently in critical condition.

The Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police conducted a breath analyser test on Agraj, which confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident. He and his two friends were reportedly returning home from a party in Gachibowli when the accident took place.

Agraj Reddy has been booked under Sections 337, 185(a), 119, and 177 of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.