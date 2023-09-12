Hyderabad: HMDA cancels 10 Mokila Phase-1 bids over non-payment of deposits

"These defaulters will be not allowed to participate in future auctions," stated HMDA.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: HMDA cancels 10 Mokila Phase-1 bids for non-payment of deposits
HMDA (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Monday cancelled the bids for plot numbers 241, 242, 263, 273, 282, 283, 284, 312, 313, and 322, as the bidders failed to pay the Initial Deposit (25 percent) amount even after having given them time.

Peoples Career

The plots were proposed for residential layout in an area of 165 areas at Mokila village, 2 km from the Narsingi-Shankerpally road.

A total of 60 open plots to e-auction through MSTC. The plots range from 300 square yards to 500 square yards.

MS Education Academy

However, cancellation letters were issued to the above mentioned plots duly forfeiting the EMD (Earnest Money Deposits) amounts.

Also Read
Hyderabad: HMDA fetches Rs 122.42 crore in Mokila land auction

“These defaulters will be not allowed to participate in future auctions,” stated HMDA in a press release.

The authority has further warned that bidders will be kept in the block if they fail to pay the initial deposit or the first instalment amount.

“The selected bidders must pay the instalments as per the payment schedule prescribed in the brochure conditions,” said HMDA.

Action for cancellation of allotment and forfeiture of EMD will be taken as per the brochure conditions and no relaxation will be given in an otherwise situation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button