Hyderabad: HMWSSB bags award for best sewerage treatment plants

Hyderabad: Another award bagged by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) from an international magazine called ‘Water Digest’ for the best Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs), 2022 to 2023.

The award was presented to Managing Director Danakishore by Jalamandali Project Director Sridhar Babu on Saturday. Babu received the award from Union Minister for Hydropower Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Friday.

Shekhawat termed Hyderabad as “The city that is treating 100 percent sewage water in the country”.

Expressing happiness, Danakishore said “Besides providing drinking water to everyone in the city, the Telangana government is working hard to treat the sewage generated. Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and municipal minister KT Rama Rao gave a lot of encouragement to these projects.”

Telangana government has sanctioned 62 STPs under Sewerage Master Plan in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 3,866 crores for the first time in India for 100% sewage treatment, said a press releaser on Saturday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area daily generates 1,650 million liters of sewage, out of which 772 million gallons of sewage is being treated scientifically through 25 STPs.

The underground water is being released into the Musi River without being polluted. Another 878 MLDs of sewage need to be treated. For this, the government has taken up the construction of 31 new STPs in the first phase in 2022.

The construction works are set to be completed in a few months and the wastewater generated in the GHMC area can be treated 100%.

Amberpet STP is known as Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant. Sewage water starts from Kukatpally Nala. It reaches Amberpet after merging with many nalas in different parts of the city. Around 339 million gallons of sewage are treated at the Amberpet STP and later discharged into the Musi River.

The water obtained by treating sewage is used to water the plants in software company premises through a method called Circular Economy. The solids left after the treatment are then used in biogas production.