Hyderabad: HMWSSB teams seize seven illegal water motors in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) vigilance team seized seven illegal water motors from Hyderabad’s SR Nagar on Wednesday, April 8.

The vigilance team raided houses at the SRT Colony and seized the illegal motors. Videos shared on social media showed officials pulling out the motors during inspection.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the HMWSSB vigilance wing said that the offenders were fined Rs 5,000 each.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) vigilance team seized seven illegal water motors from SR Nagar on Wednesday, April 8.



The vigilance team raided houses at the SRT Colony and seized the illegal motors. Video shared on social media showed… pic.twitter.com/puQGR765it — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2026

On April 6, the HMWSSB had launched a drive against illegal motors and said that repeat offenders would face a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The body observed that low pressure in some areas is due to the misuse of water by some people. It also said that some people are using illegal water pumps to draw water.

To combat the violation, the HMWSSB prepared a region-wise action plan, under which Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri zones would be covered. Officials from the board will take up ground-level investigation during water supply hours.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy stressed that water transported from distant sources at considerable cost must be distributed justly among all residents.

“Strict action will be taken against those attaching motors to pipelines. Ensuring equal access to drinking water is our priority,” he said while issuing a warning.