Hyderabad: HMWSSB teams seize seven illegal water motors in SR Nagar

The vigilance team raided houses at SRT Colony and seized the illegal motors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:00 pm IST
HMWSSB vigilance team with the seized water motors.
HMWSSB vigilance team with the seized water motors.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) vigilance team seized seven illegal water motors from Hyderabad’s SR Nagar on Wednesday, April 8.

The vigilance team raided houses at the SRT Colony and seized the illegal motors. Videos shared on social media showed officials pulling out the motors during inspection.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the HMWSSB vigilance wing said that the offenders were fined Rs 5,000 each.

Subhan Bakery

On April 6, the HMWSSB had launched a drive against illegal motors and said that repeat offenders would face a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The body observed that low pressure in some areas is due to the misuse of water by some people. It also said that some people are using illegal water pumps to draw water.

To combat the violation, the HMWSSB prepared a region-wise action plan, under which Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri zones would be covered. Officials from the board will take up ground-level investigation during water supply hours.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy stressed that water transported from distant sources at considerable cost must be distributed justly among all residents.

“Strict action will be taken against those attaching motors to pipelines. Ensuring equal access to drinking water is our priority,” he said while issuing a warning.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button