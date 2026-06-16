Hyderabad: Hookah centre raided in Banjara Hills, manager held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force police on Monday, June 15, raided a hookah centre operating on Road Number 2 of Banjara Hills. They detained the manager for allegedly running the establishment in violation of regulations.

According to police, the raid was carried out at Lucifer Hookah Centre, which the police said was being operated illegally. Following the raid, the manager was detained.

The manager, Sarfaraz, was handed over to the Banjara Hills Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

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Police officials stated that the hookah centre had previously come under the scanner of law enforcement agencies and that several cases had already been registered against the establishment in the past for similar violations.

Authorities said they are continuing their crackdown on illegal hookah parlours and establishments operating without permissions, particularly those suspected of violating public health and safety norms.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the management and others connected with the operation of the hookah centre.