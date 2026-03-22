Hyderabad police raids illegal hookah parlour, 10 detained

Hyderabad: Ten people were detained by Mailardevpally police on Sunday, March 22, during a raid at an illegal hookah parlour that was operating without necessary permissions in a residential area in Vatepally.

The ones detained include Mohd Tanweer, 23, who runs the hookah place. He was taken into police custody for questioning along with nine other people.

Hookah pots, flavoured tobacco, coal boxes, hookah pipes, and a mobile phone were seized during the raid.

Police have warned of strict action against illegal hookah centres and said that regular enforcement drives will be conducted to prevent such activities.