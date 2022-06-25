Hyderabad: Horticulture dept to hold classes on terrace farming

Hyderabad: The Telangana department of horticulture is conducting classes for Hyderabad residents on growing vegetables on terraces and balconies.

Horticulture is the practise of growing plants in yards or other outside spaces for ornamental, dietary, or medical purposes. Growers of flowers, fruits, nuts, vegetables, herbs, ornamental trees, and lawns are known as horticulturists.

The urban farming classes will be held every month, including the fourth Sunday of this month (26 June).

They will be organised in the Telangana horticulture training institute, beside Nampally criminal court, Red Hills, Nampally.

The entrance fee for the classes is Rs 100. Interested people may reach the horticulture department at 9705384384/ 7997725411.