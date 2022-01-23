Hyderabad: Hospital negligence leads to stillbirth

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Saturday, alleged negligence by doctors at a Hospital run by the Lion’s Club, in Jeedimetla led to the still birth of a baby.

The incident occurred when a nurse conducted the delivery, after the doctor concerned left the hospital without informing others. The baby succumbed in the mother’s womb during the delivery. The Cyberabad police have registered a case against hospital management, and an investigation has been initiated.

According to the police, Kudumula Bhargavi, a resident of Quthbullapur got admitted to the hospital located at Jeedimetla substation, TSIIC Colony, on Saturday evening for labour. At the time of admission, doctors examined her,informing her family members that both mother and children are in a safe condition and delivery will be performed soon.