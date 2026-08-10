Hyderabad: Hostellers beat up Class 10 student after spat

he SI said a complaint is yet to be filed, based on which a case will be registered.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
student beaten up by hostel mates
Student beaten up by hostel mates.

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student studying at Sri Chaitanya School in Medchal was brutally beaten on Friday, August 7. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for the boy hurling abuses at them.

The incident came to light on Monday, August 10. The victim was identified as Abhishek. Speaking to Siasat.com, Jawaharnagar Sub-Inspector Idris Ali said, “There are eight students involved in the incident. Preliminary investigation suggests that there was a verbal spat between the boys, and Abhishek abused them, after which he was attacked.”

The SI said a complaint is yet to be filed, based on which a case will be registered. The boy’s parents sought strict action against those who attacked their son and the school management for trying to cover up the incident.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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