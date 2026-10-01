Hyderabad hotel raid busts prostitution racket; 3 Uzbek women held

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, busted an alleged prostitution racket being operated from a hotel in Gachibowli and detained five persons, including three women from Uzbekistan.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Dream Pride Hotel and apprehended the alleged organiser, Nikhil, a Delhi resident, Ram Mohan Reddy and a customer, Harshit Singhania. Three Uzbekistani women who were allegedly involved in prostitution were also taken into custody.

Police said the women had been accommodated in separate rooms at the hotel. They reportedly arrived in Hyderabad from Uzbekistan a few days ago. Their passports and visas were found to be valid, police said.

During the raid, police seized 23 used condoms, Rs 13,000 in cash and two mobile phones from Ram Mohan Reddy.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.