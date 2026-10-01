Hyderabad hotel raid busts prostitution racket; 3 Uzbek women held

The women reportedly arrived in Hyderabad from Uzbekistan a few days ago with valid passports and visas, police said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
14 held after human trafficking racket busted in Khairatabad, Chaderghat
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, busted an alleged prostitution racket being operated from a hotel in Gachibowli and detained five persons, including three women from Uzbekistan.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Dream Pride Hotel and apprehended the alleged organiser, Nikhil, a Delhi resident, Ram Mohan Reddy and a customer, Harshit Singhania. Three Uzbekistani women who were allegedly involved in prostitution were also taken into custody.

Police said the women had been accommodated in separate rooms at the hotel. They reportedly arrived in Hyderabad from Uzbekistan a few days ago. Their passports and visas were found to be valid, police said.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

During the raid, police seized 23 used condoms, Rs 13,000 in cash and two mobile phones from Ram Mohan Reddy.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button