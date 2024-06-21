Hyderabad: HYC, NSUI hold protest against NEET irregularities, demand re-conduction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Youth Congress and members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the residence of BJP Union Minister Kishan Reddy here on Friday, June 21, advocating the students’ demand for NEET-UG re-examination.

This came after the National Testing Agency (NTA) was alleged to have leaked the NEET-UG paper and cancelled the UGC NET exam which sparked outrage.

The demonstrators held banners that read, “We demand justice for NEET aspirants! We demand a NEET re-exam.”

They also held placards displaying the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as three chimpanzees, referring to the proverb “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.”

HYC president Motha Rohit said, “PM Modi and his NDA government are preaching that they cannot see the injustice, hear about the injustice, or talk about or respond to the injustice done to the 33 lakh NEET and NET aspirants.

“PM Modi has been silent on the injustices faced by students, Amit Shah has turned a blind eye, and Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been deaf to the cries of students,” he explained.

Opposing the ‘negligence’, Rohit said that the HYC demanded “cancellation of the NEET and its re-conduction” on behalf of students.

Additionally, Congress leader Kota Neelima, who was also present at the demonstration, expressed her worry over the NEET irregularities and showed her solidarity with the aspirants.

She posted on X, saying, “As a politician and an academician with a PhD, I understand the pain and frustration of students due to #UGC_Net and #NEET exam scam.”

— Kota Neelima కోట నీలిమ (@KotaNeelima) June 21, 2024

Taking a jab at the Modi government, she said, “Student welfare is not possible under the Modi Govt.”