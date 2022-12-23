Hyderabad: I-T officials raid two agrochemical firms

Hyderabad: The officials of the Income Tax department carried out searches on the premises of two agrochemical companies in Hyderabad on Thursday.



The main offices and other branches belonging to Manjeera Agro Chemicals and Meenakshi Agro Chemicals were thoroughly searched for alleged discrepancies in filing tax returns, said officials.

The I-T sleuths sought documents from Manjeera Agro Chemicals pertaining to its annual returns and audit files suspecting several irregularities.



Searches were then carried out in Meenakshi Agro Chemicals located in Hyderguda till late at night, regarding alleged tax evasion over the last two financial years.