Hyderabad: IAMC organises discussion on future of arbitration and mediation

Hyderabad: A panel discussion was organised by The International Arbitration & Mediation Centre, Hyderabad (IAMC) on the future of Arbitration and Mediation in India as part of an open day for leading law firms, on Tuesday.

Justice Ramalingeshwar Rao, former judge of the high courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana spoke on the theme “Future of Arbitration and Mediation in India”.

He also touched upon the role of stakeholders in arbitration and the conduct of arbitration lawyers, responsible for promoting and helping people transition to a culture of alternative dispute resolution from the court-based adversarial litigation process.

Stating that Hyderabad can play an important role, he said, “The city can promote the culture of arbitration and mediation in India. In my observation, too much time is spent on getting an arbitrator appointed. Such delays can easily be avoided in institutional arbitration. Once an arbitrator is appointed, he should act like a judge, independent and impartial.”

Ekta Bahl, another panellist and partner at SAMVAD Partners spoke about how to make mediation more effective and mainstream in India.

Purnima Kamble, partner at Fox and Mandal and Co. stressed the need for better-drafted dispute resolution clauses. “Due to the complex nature of these contracts, we need to have better-drafted dispute resolution clauses, especially major government tenders,” she said.

Sharing his thoughts on the impact COVID-19 has had on the dispute resolution space, Rajeev Rambhatla, head of King Stubb & Kasiva, said, “Adoption to technology may continue to play an important role to increase the accessibility of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.”

The event concluded with a lively question-answer session.