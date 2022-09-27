Hyderabad idol attack: Hindu groups call for bandh, shops closed

Hyderabad: A bandh is observed in Chintal Basthi Khairatabad after the Hindu groups gave a call to protest the alleged desecration of a Hindu idol at a pandal on Tuesday morning.

Two burkha-clad women, allegedly damaged the idol at the pandal in the morning at about 9 am. On noticing it the local people informed the police and handed them over. Around 30 members of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organizations went to Saifabad police station and lodged complaints against the women.

Members of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal started a dharna in front of Saifabad police station raising slogans such as “We Want Justice” and “PFI walo ko, goli maro saalo ko”.

Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the Saifabad police station on Tuesday

A rally was taken out in Chintal Basthi by Bajrang Dal. The city Bajrang Dal leaders Mahesh Yadav and others are spearheading the protest. The two women also went to the Mother Mary Church and allegedly damaged idols of Mother Mary and Jesus Christ.

Heavy police bandobast is done in Khairatabad to prevent any communal clashes.

Shops were closed for some time in the market. Police pickets were posted at the road leading to AC Guards and First Lancer Masab Tank.

Senior officials including Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, D S Chauhan visited the scene of the offence.