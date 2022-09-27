Hyderabad: Two burqa-clad women detained for desecrating Durga idols

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in AC Guards Chintal Basti area on Tuesday morning under Saifabad police station limits after two burqa-clad women, reportedly Muslim, allegedly desecrated a Durga Matha idol.

Commotion prevailed in the area after the locals spotted them, and the police control room Dial-110 was alerted. A team from Saifabad police reached the spot and took the suspected women into custody.

Later they were shifted to the police station and an investigation is underway. The women were not disclosing their identity and only communicating with the police officials in the English language.

On the occasion of the Dussehra festival, many Durga Matha idols have been installed across twin cities since the Navratri celebrations are on.