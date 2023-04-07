Hyderabad: IIMC to conduct commerce talent test on April 10

Principal K Raghu Veer said that the winners will be awarded Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 as the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 7th April 2023 9:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC), Hyderabad, and Ashoka School of Business together are set to conduct a commerce talent test on Monday.

The talent test will be conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate students statewide at IIMC, Lakdikapul from 2 PM.

Principal K Raghu Veer said that the winners will be awarded Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 as the first, second and third prizes respectively. Apart from these, 10 consolation prizes of Rs 500 each will also be given to the participants.

An entry fee of Rs 30 will be taken during registration that will begin at 12:30 PM on the day of the test.

Interested candidates may contact the following phone numbers for more details: 9700871066, 9052810304, 9959150970, 9493976082 & 9052263033.

