Continental Hospitals performs first Robot-Assisted CABG procedure in India

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad successfully performed the first robot-assisted CABG procedure in India. The procedure was performed on a 36-year-old patient with coronary heart disease and two prior angioplasties. The procedure was performed by an expert panel of surgeons led by Senior Cardio-thoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr. Pradeep Rachakonda under the guidance of Dr. Sudhir Srivastava acclaimed international Robotic CTVS Surgeon, Founder & Chairman of SS Innovation.

This surgery is the first of its kind in India and marks another huge leap in the adoption of robot-assisted techniques to improve surgical outcomes and patient experiences at Continental Hospitals. The robot-assisted procedure ensures that the patient undergoes minimal trauma, recovers fast, and returns to normalcy much faster when compared to traditional forms of surgery.

Following the successful procedure, the patient was moved to the cardiac ICU and is now recuperating well.

Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Guru N Reddy on Thursday, commended the team for this stupendous achievement and underlined the hospitals commitment to continued push in the direction of improving surgical & patient outcomes.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to adopting the latest and most advanced technologies that offer our surgeons the ability to perform the most complex surgeries with ease, and deliver patients a much faster recovery option with less trauma and pain,” said Dr. Reddy.