Hyderabad: Illegal bottled water unit busted, Rs 55,800 stock seized

Hyderabad: The Flying Squad team of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, conducted a surprise inspection at a packaged drinking water manufacturing unit in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Saturday, March 14, and uncovered multiple serious violations of food safety regulations.

According to officials, the Food Business Operator (FBO) was running the unit using an expired license and was not displaying the mandatory FSSAI license details at the premises.

Authorities also found that the unit was illegally processing and supplying bottled drinking water to restaurants using expired or invalid license numbers, raising concerns about consumer safety.

Major lapses in safety practices detected

During the inspection, the Flying Squad detected several major lapses in food safety practices. The quality control laboratory at the unit was found to be non-functional, with expired chemicals, no reagents, and no evidence of water quality testing.

Officials also reported the absence of a qualified technician responsible for monitoring production and safety standards.

In addition, food handlers were working without valid medical certification, which is mandatory under food safety guidelines. The preparation and production areas were found to be highly unhygienic, and several pieces of equipment required for safe water processing were not functioning properly.

@cfs_telangana – Flying Squad in Action

Today, the Flying Squad team inspected a packaged drinking water unit in Medchal Malkajgiri District and detected serious food safety violations.



Major deviations found:

• FBO operating with expired license, not displaying FSSAI license,… pic.twitter.com/ytRiWW8HiY — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 14, 2026

Food safety officials lifted statutory samples of the packaged drinking water for laboratory analysis to determine whether the product meets safety standards. Authorities also seized stocks worth Rs 55,800 from the unit.

The Commissioner of Food Safety stated that strict action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act against the operator for violating licensing and hygiene regulations.

Warning to Food Business Operators

Officials reminded all Food Business Operators that operating without a valid license, misusing license numbers, or compromising food safety standards will lead to strict enforcement and possible prosecution under the law.

Also Read Holi drive: Food safety teams inspect 140 establishments in Telangana

Consumer advisory

Consumers have been advised to always check for valid FSSAI license details and proper labelling before purchasing packaged drinking water or other food products.

Authorities also urged the public to report suspicious or unhygienic food practices immediately through the appropriate complaint channels.