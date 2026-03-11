Holi drive: Food safety teams inspect 140 establishments in Telangana.

Hyderabad: In an effort to ensure safe food for consumers during the Holi festival, the Food Safety department, Telangana, conducted a statewide Anti-Adulteration Drive targeting sweets, snacks, and milk products.

The inspections were carried out from March 2 to March 4 across multiple districts in the state. Food Safety teams inspected a total of 140 food establishments, focusing primarily on outlets selling sweets, snacks, and dairy products, which witness a surge in demand during the festive season.

Also Read Ahead of Eid, Hyderabad police raids substandard vermicelli unit in Jiyaguda

221 food samples collected 221 food samples

During the drive, officials collected 221 food samples for analysis to check for adulteration and compliance with food safety standards. Authorities also discarded 12 instances of unsafe food articles that were found unfit for consumption. In addition, eight seizures were made during the inspections.

Officials stated that regulatory action has been initiated against establishments found violating food safety norms. The enforcement drive aims to protect public health by preventing the sale and distribution of adulterated or unsafe food products during the festival.

FBOs asked to follow regulations

The Food Safety Department reiterated its commitment to ensuring that citizens can celebrate Holi with safe and hygienic food. Authorities also urged food business operators (FBOs) to strictly follow food safety regulations and maintain proper hygiene standards in preparation and storage.

Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive in Telangana#CFS_Telangana – To ensure safe sweets and snacks including milk and milk products this Holi, Food Safety teams conducted statewide inspections from 2–4 March covering sweets, snacks, & milk products.



140 establishments inspected

221… pic.twitter.com/pI846LZCDO — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 10, 2026

Consumers were encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of food adulteration to the department.