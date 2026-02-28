Ahead of Eid, Hyderabad police raids substandard vermicelli unit in Jiyaguda

Dhanraj had been manufacturing the substandard fenia using low-quality ingredients in unhygienic conditions without following FSSAI guidelines.

Police raid on substandard fenia unit in Jiyaguda ahead of Eid, Hyderabad authorities inspect food safety.
One arrested for manufacturing substandard fenia in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Task Force sleuths, along with Kulsumpura police, on Saturday, February 28, raided a warehouse in Jiyaguda and arrested one person for manufacturing substandard fenia/phenia (vermicelli) and seized material worth Rs 3.98 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Dhanraj Puri, 36, who runs a warehouse named JB Foods near the double bedroom apartments in Jiyaguda.

Multiple boxes of substandard vermicelli, bags of refined flour, vanaspathi ghee, a dough mixer machine, two weighing machines and 19 gas cylinders were seized from the warehouse.

According to the police, Dhanraj had been manufacturing the substandard vermicelli using low-quality ingredients in unhygienic conditions without following Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

He would then supply the vermicelli to local shops, risking the public’s health.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kulsumpura police station.

GHMC conducts food safety inspections in Secunderabad

On the same day, food safety officers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also carried out inspections at various food establishments in the Secunderabad zone and issued notices to two establishments for not complying with food safety standards.

The inspection was led by Secunderabad zonal commissioner Mangatayaru and Gazetted Food Inspector Laxmi Kanth.

Officials noted violations such as poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, improper maintenance of mandatory records, storage of expired food items and use of unauthorised food colours.

Notices were issued to the concerned managements, and further action will be initiated as per the Food Safety and Standards Act.

GHMC officials conduct food safety inspections in Secunderabad on Saturday, February 28.

