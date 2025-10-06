Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies by suicide in Chatrinaka

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide at his residence in Chatrinaka on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as P Akash Krishna, lived with his parents at Phoolbagh Chaman in Chatrinaka. According to the police, Akash went into his room late in the evening and did not come out for a long time. When his father, P Bala Krishna, tried to call him, there was no response.

Suspecting something was wrong, the father broke open the door and found Akash hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

Police, paramedics respond to distress call

Responding to the distress call, the police reached the spot and called a 108 ambulance. Paramedics examined the boy and declared him dead. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.