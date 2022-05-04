Hyderabad: Interstate cricket betting racket busted, 3 held

Hyderabad: Eight accused were arrested by the city police for allegedly organising interstate cricket betting on Wednesday and over Rs 2,10,000 were seized from them.

Along with cash, the officials with Chatrinaka Police also seized three cell phones from the accused persons.

According to the press release issued by the police department, the accused identified as Jayesh Rawat (29) native of Rajasthan, J Rahul (30), and T Nikil (31), residents of Hyderabad.

The accused Jayesh Rawat, a native of Rajasthan who runs a pearl business, but is not getting sufficient profit from that business. To earn ease money he hatches a plan of cricket betting. He called up two persons who are from Rajasthan and buy an online cricket betting app “SAPHIRE.COM.”

Upon credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Chatrinaka Police busted a cricket betting racket near Chatrinaka Janda, Hyderabad, and arrested the accused persons.

The accused, as well as the seized property, were turned over to SHO Chatrinaka police station for further investigation.