Hyderabad: Irritated by her crying, mother kills one-year-old daughter

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her one-year-old daughter in the Mangalhat area on Tuesday night.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the woman, Laxmi (29) took this extreme step after getting irritated by her daughter’s cry. She strangled her daughter.

As per the police, when the crime took place, the woman who resides near Seetharambagh temple was in inebriated conduction, Telangana Today reported.

The woman has been taken into custody. The investigation is going on.