Hyderabad: Irritated by her crying, mother kills one-year-old daughter

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 2nd February 2022 12:06 pm IST
Total fertility rate
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her one-year-old daughter in the Mangalhat area on Tuesday night.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the woman, Laxmi (29) took this extreme step after getting irritated by her daughter’s cry. She strangled her daughter.

As per the police, when the crime took place, the woman who resides near Seetharambagh temple was in inebriated conduction, Telangana Today reported.

MS Education Academy

The woman has been taken into custody. The investigation is going on.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button