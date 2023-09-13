Hyderabad: IT employees hold demonstration in support of Naidu

Hyderabad: Scores of IT professionals and supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a massive demonstration at Wipro Circle, Gachibowli condemning his arrest in the skill development programme scam case.

About 1,000 people gathered at the Wipro Circle and demanded his release holding placards and banners in their hands. The groups attributed the emergence of IT companies in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to Naidu and also to an ‘IT revolution’ in the bifurcated A.P.

“His far sight helped youth get high-profile jobs in multinational companies in Hyderabad. Arresting him on fabricated charges to settle political scores is unacceptable,” said a man speaking with media channels.

Following the protest, the police gathered in large numbers at the Wipro Circle and took a few demonstrators into custody. The cops also brought in reinforcements to stabilise the situation.

Due to this, a traffic slowdown is observed in the busy IT hub of the city, and the police are trying hard to streamline the traffic flow.