Hyderabad IT firm appoints golden retriever as ‘Chief Happiness Officer’

From uprooting weeds to planting smiles in the office, this Hyderabad-based agricultural machinery manufacturer startup, located in Gandi Maisamma, is gaining attention online for their newest recruit – a golden retriever.

The dog named Denver is winning hearts already, and it’s just been one week of work. He was introduced by Harvested Robotics co-founder, Rahul Arepaka, on a LinkedIn post, saying, “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision BTW: He’s got the best perks in the company.”

Cute little Denver!

The post has gained nearly 13,000 likes and received positive reactions from users saying “Zero meetings, full benefits, and 100% impact. Cheers to the best hire ever!” and “The Serotonin rush during your work-break.”

Some playfully pointed out that the corporate life might already be getting to him “He seems to (be) sad! I think realized the reality of corporate life,” said another user.

Denver has his own LinkedIn profile as well, with 138 followers. The description reads, “As the Chief Happiness Officer at Harvested, I am dedicated to fostering a positive and engaging work environment. I combine professional expertise with a natural ability to boost morale and support team wellbeing.”

Replying to Rahul’s post on LinkedIn, Denver says, “Thanks, Rahul. Can I be CEO instead – Pawsible?”

Cuteness Overload!!!!