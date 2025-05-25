From real estate to Zomato delivery agent: Story of hope, resilience

How often does life deal a tragic blow to people who flourish in their fields? The ability to deal with setbacks reflects one’s character.

Such is the story of a differently abled Zomato delivery agent from Pune. Business coach, Shripal Gandhi took to social media to share how a simple food delivery changed the way he views the little things in life.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi shared the story of a man who lost a job with Rs 1.5 Lakh per month salary due to an accident. The victim’s journey from the real estate sector to a delivery agent.

Gandhi ordered Zomato a paneer tikka sandwich, Bingo chips, and oat raisin cookies from Subway. “When the order arrived, I could tell just by looking at the packet — only the sandwich had made it,” Gandhi wrote. He informed the delivery partner that the chips and cookies were missing. The rider, who appeared hesitant and unsure, replied humbly, “Sir, please call the restaurant or Zomato,” Gandhi wrote in a post.

The business coach contacted Subway and the restaurant promptly apologised for the oversight. “They asked, ‘Can you send the rider back? We’ll pay him Rs 20 for the trouble,’” he wrote.

However, there was a catch. Technically, delivery partners are not required to return to the restaurant unless Zomato, the food aggregator platform, instructs them. Because Zomato pays the riders, not the restaurant, any additional trips fall outside their formal obligations.

Yet, this particular delivery agent didn’t hesitate. “Sir, it’s my responsibility. I want the customer to be happy,” he told Gandhi.

He made the return trip to collect the missing items — and delivered them back with a smile. He even refused the Rs 20 compensation from Subway. His reason was simple but profound: “God has given me so much. Why should I take this money for a mistake someone else made?”

Delivery agent narrates his story

The delivery agent, whose identity is not revealed, narrated his story to Gandhi. The rider was once a construction supervisor employed with Shapoorji Pallonji, he earned Rs 1.25 lakh per month. But a car accident changed the course of his life. His left hand and leg were paralysed. He lost his job, his stability, and for a time, his hope.

“Zomato changed that,” he told Gandhi. “They gave me a job. A chance. A purpose.” He added, “Sir, Zomato kept my family alive. I may be handicapped, but I’ve been given an opportunity. I will never let Zomato’s name be affected.”

The delivery rider, whose name Gandhi did not disclose, shared that his daughter is now studying dentistry. “He rides not just for income, but to keep her dream alive,” Gandhi wrote. “He didn’t blame life. He didn’t complain. He didn’t give excuses.”

Instead, Gandhi said, “He smiled, believed in Swami Samarth (his faith), and said: ‘God is with me. Why should I worry?’”

As Gandhi concluded his post: “Today I received a sandwich. But what stayed with me… was gratitude, resilience, and hope.”

He also took a moment to thank Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and the team. “You might not realise it, but your decision to hire persons with disabilities is changing lives in the most profound way.”

The post has since gone viral, drawing admiration and applause from readers. One commenter wrote, “Salute to such humans…” Another added, “Wow, awesome and truly inspiring.” Others chimed in with remarks like “Very inspiring story” and “Thank you, Shripal Gandhi, for sharing this life lesson.”