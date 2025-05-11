US: Boy orders 70000 lollipops worth Rs 3.5 L from mother’s phone

In Kentucky, United States, a boy recently accidentally ordered 70,000 lollipops from his mother’s Amazon account, which cost a whopping Rs 3,55,795 ($4,200).

The incident occurred in Lexington, where the woman was surprised to find 30 boxes of Dum-Dum lollipops on her doorstep. The boy, identified as 8-year-old Liam, suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and planned to throw a party for his friends and wanted to use the lollipops as prizes.

Liam often plays on his mother’s phone under supervision; however, this was the first time he purchased a large number of candies. After learning about the cost, Liam’s mother, Holly LaFavers, contacted Amazon to explain that the order was placed by mistake.

The company advised LaFavers to reject the delivery for a refund. However, 22 boxes still arrived. Seeking assistance, LaFavers reached out to her community via Facebook, seeking help.

The mother and son donated a few boxes to local institutions, including a church and school. Amazon expressed satisfaction in turning the situation into a positive outcome.

“I contacted Amazon as soon as I realised what had happened. They originally told me to reject the delivery, and they would refund my money. The driver never knocked or rang the doorbell, so now they will not take them back,” she added.