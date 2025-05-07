‘Social studies ka syllabus badhjayega’: Memes flood in amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

As tensions flare once again between India and Pakistan, social media users are flooding platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook with a wave of humorous and satirical memes. While the geopolitical situation remains tense, netizens are responding not with fear but with laughter, memes, and a dose of youthful sarcasm.

One widely circulated meme reads, “Please jung maat karo, social studies ka syllabus bad jayega” which translates to “Please don’t go to war, the social studies syllabus will be increased.” Whereas another reads, “Mock drill ho raha hai, end sems ke liye padna hai ya nahi?” meaning “There’s a mock drill happening, should I study for the end-semester exams or not?”

Adding to the sentiment, a widely shared Instagram reel says: “We are the generation that witnessed the lockdown, earthquake, demonetization, COVID, Ram Mandir, MahaKumbh.”

Memes flood the social media

Me acting like war is actually happening during mock drill pic.twitter.com/CUYAkeoGMD — Robin (@Bisleri_maymer) May 6, 2025

Humour as a coping mechanism?? Psychologist explains

Siasat.com, in conversation with 33-year-old psychologist Zoya Ahmed, explored how humour has become a powerful coping mechanism amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

She stated that humour is one of the brain’s natural defence mechanisms. When people feel helpless or anxious, like during a lockdown, war scare, or economic uncertainty, they turn to humour to regain a sense of control. Memes, in particular, are quick, relatable, and spread rapidly, allowing people to process fear or confusion through laughter. It’s a form of collective therapy.

When asked whether memes are always healthy or if they sometimes risk trivialising serious issues, Zoya explained, “It depends on intent and context. If memes mock real victims or spread misinformation, that’s definitely harmful. But in most cases, like what we’re seeing now, they aren’t mocking the crisis itself. They’re mocking the chaos or expressing confusion. That’s different. When used responsibly, memes are one of the most modern tools for emotional survival.”

Appealing to citizens, a 33-year-old psychologist advised not to bottle up whatever you are feeling, try to express it through what you find most comfortable, whether it be memes, talking to friends, journaling, or seeking professional help. Find your outlet!