From giggles to gags, memes 2024 that had us hooked to our screens

As 2024 is dropping its curtains, it has witnessed many viral moments and events. The year showed trends of the meme culture moving on to video-based content, a significant change from the image-based memes.

Let’s look back to the viral trends and memes which made us laugh, and the ones we shared with our loved ones to bring a burst of good laughter in them.

Sapne Dekhna…

The Malayalee motivational kid, who said “Sapne dekhna ache baath hei” (Dreaming is good) and went viral, caught our attention with words that became almost biblical among netizens takes the top spot in this list.

Benjamin P Joby, the 10-year-old boy had gone viral in Malayalam and had been popping up everywhere in Kerala’s meme culture before he went viral and gained popularity nationally.

Mohammed Siraj memeverse

Hyderabad’s own pace bowler Siraj, now DSP Siraj, was the Indian sports star with the most viral fame, with memes featuring him becoming the most trending on the internet, multiple times in 2024. Memes featuring him in the Telangana police uniform also became trending during a test match against Australia.

Turkey’s Olympic Shooter

Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec shot himself into global fame after his photo from the pistol shooting competition in the Paris Olympics 2024, with his laid-back posture looking like he was casually aiming to win the Olympic medal just after buying groceries at the supermarket.

Sporting a grey t-shirt and a track pant, he shot to win the silver medal in the 10 m air pistol team competition and gained the coolest uncle status worldwide.

The adorable Moo Deng meme

Moo Deng, the baby hippo, born in July 2024 in an open zoo in Thailand, became an internet sensation stealing several hearts worldwide after photos and videos emerged of her trying to bite everything that came her way. Her name was chosen in an internet poll and also made the footfall double at the zoo she lives in.

Chin Tapak Dum Dum

The phrase used by a villain character named Takiya in the animated series “Chotta Bheem” went viral this year with social media users left with the ominous line “Chin Tapak Dum Dum” randomly ringing in their heads.

Banana Cat memes

The banana cat meme stole the hearts of the internet this year, teaming up with other cat meme templates stole the show on social media this year.

Bado Badi memes

The song by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Bado Badi gained instant attention on social media this year and was featured in millions of videos, with the singer’s “Aye hay oy hoy” featuring in them.

Cute Makeup Kid meme

The video of a little girl doing makeup, shaking her head and asking us if she looked good after dropping black dots on her face stole all of our hearts.

Nirmala Sitaraman tax memes

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman has been the politician who has been the subject of most memes this year, with the minister bringing in frequent changes in the taxation percentages including in GST and income taxes.

Lookalike competitions

Another trending movement which was witnessed in the social media space in 2024 was various lookalike competitions. Started with a lookalike competition in Manhattan, where the lookalikes of Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet got together, where the star himself crashed the gathering and became an internet sensation overnight.

In Chicago, USA, the lookalike competition of ‘The Bear’ actor Jeremy Allen White took place, and it quickly gained traction globally. The winner of the Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition was given a note of USD 50 dollar and a pack of cigarettes, owing reference to the TV series he had famously starred in.

Following the footsteps of the lookalike competitions in the Global West, similar competitions took place in India also, where young people in Delhi got together to find a lookalike for the Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who has a cult following in India.

Honest government ads

The Australian activist organisation gained popularity this year with the ‘honest government Ads,’ where they roasted the governments of various countries globally. One of their videos that was posted on Instagram was even banned In India following the video going viral in India during the Lok Sabha elections, where it criticised the Union government and its corporate-friendly policies.

Moms with cats

Viral videos of Indian parents who normally say they “won’t let any pets inside the house” turning into pet-loving parents, with them bullying them to sleep or giving them baths as if they are their newborn babies stole all of our hearts this year.

Aaha tamatar bade majedaar tamatar

The viral meme showed a cartoon cat that was viral as a Whatsapp sticker, dancing to a peppy tune, about tomato was one of the most viral memes of 2024 in India.

Good Morning pineapple

The jingle made by a British Punjabi YouTuber, in which he sings “Good Morning pineapple” went viral this year, and it becoming an anthem among social media users.

Juice pila do Mosambi ka

A mindless video of a man asking/singing for a glass of Sweet lemon (mosambi) juice at a juice stall also went viral, in the closing months of 2024.

Chill Guy

Chill Guy, a digital artwork character who became globally famous as “my new avatar” in the last months of 2024, showed a dog face with a human body wearing a grey sweater and jeans, and sporting a dirty canvas shoe. It became a sensation with its description of a subtle chill guy who doesn’t give a damn.

We can end 2024 by hoping that 2025 will be a “chill year,” and bring interesting and fun times into everyone’s lives. Please comment below the memes that were missed in the list, and share your thoughts about them, so that others can also recollect the viral memes and have a giggle.